News from Carlyle — Dec. 6

For the second Sunday of advent, David Ensminger and Merrill Hodgden lit the candle representing joy. Let us pray that God will light our hearts with hope and joy and fill us with anticipation and longing for the true joy that Christ brings, and temper it with patience that we may never fall into despair as we await its fulfillment.

Pastor Steve Traw’s message, “Joy in my every prayer” was taken from Philippians 1:1-11.

Guest pianist, Glen Cunningham played, “O Come All Ye Faithful” for the prelude and “What Child Is This?” for the offertory. Betty Cunningham provided the special music, singing “The Lamb of God” accompanied by Glen at the piano.