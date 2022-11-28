Parents lead Square B

The monthly meeting of the Square B 4-H Club was Nov. 14 at the KSU Extension Office.

Vice President Katelyn Hicks called the meeting to order. Flag salute and 4-H pledge was led by Henry Kramer and Cassie Hicks. Roll call was answered by “What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?” It was Parents’ Night so the song was led by Kelli Kramer. The club sang “Happy Birthday” to all the members who were born in November. For recreation, the members played a paper toss game. There were four members, one leader and three parents present.

Parent secretary Kelli Kramer read the minutes from the last meeting. Parent treasurer Mike Kramer gave the treasurer’s report. Parent reporter Margaret Bennett gave the reporter’s report.