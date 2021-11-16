Square B elects officers

The monthly meeting of the Square B 4-H Club was at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Farm House. President May Brown called the meeting to order. Flag salute and 4-H pledge was led by Henry and Carly Kramer. The roll call was answered by “What is your favorite candy?” There were four members and two leaders present.

Community leaders Becky Meiwes told everyone that Mary Brown and Abigail Meiwes went to the State Fair in poultry judging. They both received red ribbons. In new business, community leaders Becky Meiwes and Kelli Kramer informed us there would not be a Veterans Day parade Also, Mary Brown and Abigail Meiwes stayed late to set the program for the new 4-H year.

For the program, community leader Kelli Kramer used a pasta-inspired installation for the officers.