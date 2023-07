The Prairie Rose 4-H Club met at 4 p.m. July 9 at Moran United Methodist Church for Parents’ and Grandparents’ Night.

Roll call was answered by 14 members, two Cloverbuds and two leaders.

Eleven guests were introduced. Jaren Curl gave a talk on “How to Properly Swing a Baseball Bat” and the club enjoyed a game of basket toss with all of the guests.