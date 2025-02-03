Pitt State to host Thomas Friedman

Thomas Friedman, a foreign affairs columnist for the New York Times and prolific author, will speak Thursday, April 3, at Pittsburg State University.

Friedman is the latest of notable figures to participate in PSU’s H. Lee Scott Speaker Series. His visit will include a conversation on stage with Chris Childers, interim dean of the College of Arts & Sciences.

The event opens at 7 p.m. at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Ticket sales begin Tuesday.

Friedman is renowned for his direct reporting and accessible analysis of complex issues shaping the world. According to Foreign Policy magazine, “Friedman doesn’t just report on events; he helps shape them.”

He has been awarded three Pulitzer Prizes for his reporting.

He has written seven books. His latest bestseller is “Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Acceleration,” in which Friedman offers a blueprint for overcoming the stresses and challenges of a world being transformed by technology, globalization, and climate change.

Tickets are $5 for students; $10 for faculty, staff and seniors, and $15 for the general public. They may be purchased at the PSU ticket office inside the Weede Building, or online at pittstate.edu/tickets starting Feb. 4.