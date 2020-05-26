Menu Search Log in

Police reports — May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020 - 10:42 AM

Arrests reported

Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested James W. Shaw, 44, Iola, Monday for suspicion of aggravated battery with a vehicle and driving while suspended.

Iola police officers Monday arrested Orion C. Nicholas, 20, LaHarpe, for suspicion of possessing alcohol as a minor and interfering with law enforcement.

