Police reports — May 26, 2020

Arrests reported
Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested James W. Shaw, 44, Iola, Monday for suspicion of aggravated battery with a vehicle and driving while suspended.
Iola police officers Monday arrested Orion C. Nicholas, 20, LaHarpe, for suspicion of possessing alcohol as a minor and interfering with law enforcement.
