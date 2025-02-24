Poverty simulation postponed

The Allen County Poverty Simulation that was originally scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, has been postponed.

According to Jessica McGinnis of Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT), it was postponed due to the recent death of an Iola High School student who had been a member of ACMAT Iola Middle School Youth Action Team between 2019-2022.

ACMAT is one of the organizations sponsoring the event.

McGinnis explained the delay is “out of respect for their family and loved ones.”

The student’s Celebration of Life is Wednesday.

The workshop will be rescheduled.