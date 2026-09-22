Kincaid Fair in the works

KINCAID — The Kincaid Fair offers “Stars, Stripes and Small Town Spirit” at its annual fall festival, which runs Thursday through Saturday.

The 2026 rendition includes Kincaid Fair Queen voting this week, with the top vote-getter crowned at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, shortly before the parade.

Five candidates are up for the honor:

Timber Vermillion is a junior at Anderson County High School and is enrolled in the welding program at Neosho County Community College. She plans to graduate high school with her welding certificate and hopes to pursue a career in welding.

Nora Thompson is also a junior at Anderson County High School. She is considering pursuing a dual degree through Ozark Christian College and Emporia State University, with hopes of studying worship ministry and library science.

Gracie Brewer is an 11th-grader at Crest High School who has her sights set on becoming a game developer.

Braylee Edgerton is a 10th-grade Lancer and plans to attend college, play volleyball and major in meteorology with the goal of becoming a professional tornado chaser.

Kallei Robb is an 11th-grade student at Crest with plans to attend the University of Kansas and pursue a medical career in anesthesiology.

Gracie Brewer is one of this year’s Kincaid Fair Queen candidates. Braylee Edgerton is one of this year’s Kincaid Fair Queen candidates. Kallei Robb is one of this year’s Kincaid Fair Queen candidates. Nora Thompson is one of this year’s Kincaid Fair Queen candidates. Timber Vermillion is one of this year’s Kincaid Fair Queen candidates. 5 photos

Voting runs from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday inside the Exhibit Hall.

Thursday’s activities include a free bean feed at 5 p.m., a kids cash grab at 6 and a pedal pull for youths ages 4-12 immediately after the cash grab.

Ceramic turtle decorating tables will be set up under the pavilion as well.

A senior citizen’s turtle race kicks off Friday evening’s festivities at 4 o’clock. Assorted bounce houses will open at 5, and goat roping starts at 6:30.

Bingo games will follow a pie baking contest auction at 7 in Old City Hall.

SATURDAY’S action starts bright and early with a 5K run or 1.5-mile walk at 8 a.m., the same time assorted craft, commercial and small antique booths open for business.

An antique farm machinery show gets underway around then, and a horseshoe pitching contest starts at 9 o’clock at Roadside Park. Kathy and Gary Holloway are this year’s Kincaid Fair Parade grand marshals.

Gary and Kathy Holloway will serve as the 2026 Kincaid Fair grand marshals and will be recognized at the 1:30 p.m. parade.