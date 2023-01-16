Prairie Dell 4-H meets

The Prairie Dell 4-H Club met Sunday.

For roll call, members shared one goal they would each like to accomplish this year. They sang “If You’re Happy and You Know It” to kick off the meeting.

Club members discussed their plans to do a skit at 4-H Day. Members also made toilet paper roll bird feeders for a conservation project. Their next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Southwind Extension District office in Iola. Members will make Valentines for nursing home residents.