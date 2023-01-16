 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
Prairie Dell 4-H meets

Their next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Southwind Extension District office in Iola.

Around Town

January 16, 2023 - 4:24 PM

Lainey Church making a toilet paper bird feeder Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY OF TERRI KREETZMEI

The Prairie Dell 4-H Club met Sunday.

For roll call, members shared one goal they would each like to accomplish this year. They sang “If You’re Happy and You Know It” to kick off the meeting. 

Club members discussed their plans to do a skit at 4-H Day. Members also made toilet paper roll bird feeders for a conservation project. Their next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Southwind Extension District office in Iola. Members will make Valentines for nursing home residents.

