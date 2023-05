For roll call, members shared their favorite outdoor activity at the Prairie Dell 4-H Club meeting May 7. They sang “If You’re Happy and You Know It” to kick off the meeting.

Members voted to make a banner for the county fair. Luke Wicoff demonstrated how to make a cinnamon yogurt dip. For recreation, members played “Simon Says.” The next meeting will be on June 5 at 7 p.m. at the Southwind Extension District office in Iola.

— Lizzy Michael, reporter