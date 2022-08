Purple, blue and red were the answers to the roll call, ribbons won at the Allen County Fair, at the Aug. 15 meeting of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club.

Lainey Church led members in singing “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

Prairie Dell’s foods table, decorated by Jill Wilks at the Allen County Fair, received a blue ribbon and the banner received reserve champion. The banner will be displayed Oct. 2-8 during 4-H Week.