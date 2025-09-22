Signed, sealed, delivered

A group of Spencer Ambler’s former employees – and current friends – gathered Saturday at Iola’s Pizza Hut to celebrate bonds that remain strong. Amber served as Iola’s postmaster from 1982 until his retirement in 1998.

The group noted the absence of beloved coworkers who have passed away in recent years: David Tidd, Dave Morris and Pat Hicks.

Those who were able to attend are, front row, from left, Tamara Heinman, Patty Whitcomb, Silvia Comer, Lori Moran, Jodie Mantooth, Helen Ambler, Sandy Stewart and Sarah Hunt; second row, Monroe Trester, Del Mantooth, Spencer Ambler, Steve Stewart and Jamie Hunt.