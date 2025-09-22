 | Mon, Sep 22, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Signed, sealed, delivered

Former Iola postmaster celebrates with other former employees.

Around Town

September 22, 2025 - 2:28 PM

Former postal workers in Iola gathering for a reception Saturday are, front row, from left, Tamara Heinman, Patty Whitcomb, Silvia Comer, Lori Moran, Jodie Mantooth, Helen Ambler, Sandy Stewart and Sarah Hunt; second row, Monroe Trester, Del Mantooth, Spencer Ambler, Steve Stewart and Jamie Hunt. Courtesy photo

A group of Spencer Ambler’s former employees – and current friends – gathered Saturday at Iola’s Pizza Hut to celebrate bonds that remain strong. Amber served as Iola’s postmaster from 1982 until his retirement in 1998.

The group noted the absence of beloved coworkers who have passed away in recent years: David Tidd, Dave Morris and Pat Hicks.

Those who were able to attend are, front row, from left, Tamara Heinman, Patty Whitcomb, Silvia Comer, Lori Moran, Jodie Mantooth, Helen Ambler, Sandy Stewart and Sarah Hunt; second row, Monroe Trester, Del Mantooth, Spencer Ambler, Steve Stewart and Jamie Hunt.

Related
July 3, 2025
February 7, 2020
June 26, 2019
January 18, 2011
Most Popular