Storm-spotter training coming in March

The National Weather Service will offer storm spotter training sessions — dubbed “Storm Fury on the Plains” — starting this week in southeast Kansas.

Meteorologists from the NWS office in Wichita will help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season.

Staffers will instruct the audience about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storm’s potential severity, how to report hazardous weather and severe weather safety.

In all, 24 sessions are planned starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Labette County High School in Altamont and then at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Neosho County Community College in Chanute.

The March 10 training session will be at the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center in Iola.

Additionally, Severe Weather Awareness Week is planned for March 3-7 with a statewide tornado test drill set for 10 a.m. March 5.