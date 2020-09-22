Menu Search Log in

Sunflower Quilters Guild

Program to cover 'Quilting With Wool,' at Monday's meeting.

By

Around Town

September 22, 2020 - 9:25 AM

President June Cathers will present “Quilting with Wool,” at Monday’s meeting of the Sunflower Quilters Guild.

The meeting is at 10 a.m. at Humboldt United Methodist Church, 806 N. Ninth St. The board meets at 9:30 a.m.

Please bring your snack/lunch. Coffee will be provided. We will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Related
August 18, 2020
February 17, 2020
March 21, 2019
January 24, 2019
Trending