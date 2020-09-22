President June Cathers will present “Quilting with Wool,” at Monday’s meeting of the Sunflower Quilters Guild.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. at Humboldt United Methodist Church, 806 N. Ninth St. The board meets at 9:30 a.m.
Please bring your snack/lunch. Coffee will be provided. We will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
