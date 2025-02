Students from 15 high schools, Allen Community College and Iola Middle School gave their rapt attention to Temple Grandin’s presentation on animal behavior and humane animal treatment at Iola’s Bowlus Fine Arts Center. It was well received by students, many of whom represented local FFA chapters and agricultural studies programs.

Noted scientist, author and autism advocate Temple Grandin warmed up her speaking voice Friday morning, addressing an audience of over 320 students. The extra program was arranged due to the high interest in Grandin, who later spoke to a packed house Friday evening. (More to come in Tuesday’s paper.) Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register