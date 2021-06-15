 | Tue, Jun 15, 2021
The annual bagworm invasion arrives

The pesky, eyesore bagworms have begun to emerge from their eggs and will soon be noticed dangling from trees of all sorts of varieties. If left unchecked, the bagworms can prove hazardous to the health of the tree.

June 15, 2021 - 9:40 AM

Bagworms are a nuisance for trees. Photo by Flickr.com

I scouted my bald cypress and sycamore trees last week looking for newly hatched bagworms. Unfortunately, I found what I was looking for. You have to really be looking in order to see bagworms right now because they are still small — about a quarter-inch in size.

Bagworms are a yearly pest in our area and can cause considerable damage. Most homeowners typically don’t get too concerned about bagworm control until they see large bags present on plants. By then it is too late and the damage is already done. 

Now is the time to treat.

