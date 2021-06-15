The annual bagworm invasion arrives

I scouted my bald cypress and sycamore trees last week looking for newly hatched bagworms. Unfortunately, I found what I was looking for. You have to really be looking in order to see bagworms right now because they are still small — about a quarter-inch in size.

Bagworms are a yearly pest in our area and can cause considerable damage. Most homeowners typically don’t get too concerned about bagworm control until they see large bags present on plants. By then it is too late and the damage is already done.

Now is the time to treat.