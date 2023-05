The Southwind Extension District is offering youth tractor safety training May 23 and 24 in Fort Scott.

The training is open to 14- and 15-year-olds wishing to be certified to legally operate farm tractors and powered machinery for hire, which would otherwise be illegal under the US Department of Labor’s Hazardous Occupations Order in Agriculture.

Training covers topics such as general agriculture safety, tractor and equipment safety, and highway transportation.