U.S. 54 resurfacing project starts Wednesday

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin resurfacing work today on U.S. 54 in Allen County. The work will start at the east city limits of LaHarpe and continue east for 12.3 miles to end at the Bourbon County line.

The contractor will place ultra-thin bonded asphalt surfacing on the roadway. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct one-lane traffic through the work zone. Expect delays of 15 minutes or less during weekday daylight hours until early November.

KDOT awarded the $1.7 million construction contract to Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka. Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.gov, for more highway condition and construction details.

Persons with questions may contact Construction Manager Warren Ebberts at (620) 901-6549 or Public Information Officer Priscilla Petersen at (620) 902-6433.