Unity Club talks ‘Giraffes’

Kit McGuffin reviewed the book “West With Giraffes,” by Lynda Rutledge at Monday’s Unity Club meeting at the St. John’s Conference Room.

The book is an emotional, rousing novel inspired by the true story of two giraffes who made headlines and won the hearts of Depression-era America.

Part adventure, part historical saga and part coming-of-age love story, McGuffin said “West With Giraffes” explores what it means to be changed by the grace of animals, the kindness of strangers, the passing of time and a story told before it’s too late.