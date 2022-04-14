Welding students compete at LaHarpe

Neosho County Community College hosted a welding competition at the Regional Rural Technology Center in LaHarpe on Friday, April 8.

NCCC hosted 52 participants. Three NCCC adult students and 49 high school aged students competed. Students took a written and a skills test to determine the placings and were also able to meet with companies within the industry.

Schools that participated were Baldwin High School, Crest High School, Labette County High School, NCCC Chanute (students from Chanute, Erie and Fredonia High Schools), NCCC Garnett (students from Anderson County and Osawatomie High Schools), NCCC LaHarpe (students from Iola and Moran High Schools), NCCC Ottawa (students from Ottawa, Wellsville and West Franklin High School), and NCCC Yates Center.