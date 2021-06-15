Workshop covers food preservation safety

BRONSON — Join the Southwind Extension District Master Food Volunteers Susan Stich and Carol Crawford as they present a workshop on safely using both the pressure canning and water bath canning preservation methods.

Their workshop on “Introduction to Food Preservation” will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 29-30 at the Bronson Community Center at 509 Clay St.

To make sure produce is safe and shelf stable, it is important to use correct and tested methods for preserving foods at home.