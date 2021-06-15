 | Tue, Jun 15, 2021
Workshop covers food preservation safety

Gardeners eager to can their own food are encouraged to attend an "Introduction to Food Preservation" workshop in Bronson June 29-30.

BRONSON — Join the Southwind Extension District Master Food Volunteers Susan Stich and Carol Crawford as they present a  workshop on safely using both the pressure canning and water bath canning preservation methods.  

Their workshop on “Introduction to Food Preservation” will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 29-30 at the Bronson Community Center at 509 Clay St.

To make sure produce is safe and shelf stable, it is important to use correct and tested methods for preserving foods at home.  

