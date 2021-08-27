 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Be alert to symptoms of dehydration

Extreme temperatures mean staying alert to the negative effects of lacking hydration.

By

Community

August 27, 2021 - 2:21 PM

Summer may be coming to an end but our risk for heat related illness is still very real. I learned that first hand a few weeks ago.

The weather had been hot, but it was not a particularly strenuous day for me. I remember drinking fluids that day, though apparently not enough. That evening while sitting on the porch, I suddenly felt tired, dizzy and confused.

“I’m not feeling well” was the last thing I remember before I passed out for a few seconds. When I came to and against my insistence I was “fine,” I was promptly transported to our local emergency room.

Related
November 18, 2020
February 11, 2020
November 26, 2019
July 30, 2019
Most Popular