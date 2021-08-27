Be alert to symptoms of dehydration

Summer may be coming to an end but our risk for heat related illness is still very real. I learned that first hand a few weeks ago.

The weather had been hot, but it was not a particularly strenuous day for me. I remember drinking fluids that day, though apparently not enough. That evening while sitting on the porch, I suddenly felt tired, dizzy and confused.

“I’m not feeling well” was the last thing I remember before I passed out for a few seconds. When I came to and against my insistence I was “fine,” I was promptly transported to our local emergency room.