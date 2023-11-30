Boosters get a boost

The Iola Middle School Booster Club received a $709 check from Modern Woodmen of America, a non-profit fraternal life insurance organization, in matching funds as part of a fundraiser featuring sales of cups, license plates and bracelets. The Booster Club uses the proceeds to help support the middle school’s athletic programs. Pictured are, from left, IMS eighth-grader Kali Joy, Modern Woodmen representative Josh Oberley, IMS athletic director Scott Brady, and eighth-grader Reed Clift.