Read all about it

The Iola Elementary School Library received a boost from Modern Woodmen of America, a non-profit fraternal life insurance organization, after a recent book fair. Volunteers organized the book fair, which netted the library about $3,300 during October’s Parent-Teacher Conferences. Modern Woodmen added another $2,500 to the tally Friday as part of the group’s matching funds program. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of books and other process, librarians Tammy Prather and Daryl Sigg said, and will help the library recover from budget cuts. Taking part in the donation are library staffers, from left, Linda Garrett, Modern Woodmen agent Josh Oberley, Sigg, Prather, Linda Johnson and Connie Brown.