 | Fri, Dec 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Read all about it

Sizable donation made to Iola Elementary School Library

By

Community

December 1, 2023 - 3:18 PM

Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Iola Elementary School Library received a boost from Modern Woodmen of America, a non-profit fraternal life insurance organization, after a recent book fair. Volunteers organized the book fair, which netted the library about $3,300 during October’s Parent-Teacher Conferences. Modern Woodmen added another $2,500 to the tally Friday as part of the group’s matching funds program. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of books and other process, librarians Tammy Prather and Daryl Sigg said, and will help the library recover from budget cuts. Taking part in the donation are library staffers, from left, Linda Garrett, Modern Woodmen agent Josh Oberley, Sigg, Prather, Linda Johnson and Connie Brown.

Related
November 30, 2023
October 11, 2023
November 18, 2022
November 15, 2018
Most Popular