Carlyle News

Pastor Steve Traw explained “how patient God is with us. No matter our past, God loves us and wants us to be part of His family. We can approach Him seeking forgiveness and He will give it.” (Nehemiah 9:26-31).

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “I Found the Answer” for the prelude and “When the Savior Reached Down for Me” for the offertory.

John Hillbrant will celebrate his birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 29; Breanne Hodgden on Tuesday, Sept. 29; and Retabess Ling on Tuesday, Sept. 29.