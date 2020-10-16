Carlyle news

The prophet Haggai understood the spiritual principle of putting the things of God first. As believers of today, we must also acknowledge that God blesses us when we put Him first. Pastor Steve Traw’s message “Prioritizing Living” was based on Haggai 1:1-15.

Guest pianist Rita Sanders played “The Lighthouse” for the prelude and “Where No One Stands Alone” for the offertory. She also played the piano accompaniment for the special music. Rev. Tom Bevard and Richard Klingensmith sang “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow”.

Gene and Naomi Chambers celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 13.