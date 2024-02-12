Carlyle Presbyterian Church

 | Mon, Feb 12, 2024
Church dinner is scheduled for noon, Sunday, Feb. 18

February 12, 2024 - 2:33 PM

Pastor Bary Murphey filled in for Pastor Steve Traw Sunday. Scripture was from the Book of John, reminding us that God created everything and we are created in God’s image. We need to do the best we can with what we know; to follow God and how he would like us to live.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz’s prelude was “The Wonder of it All” and the offertory was “Peace Like A River.”

Richard Klingensmith read a piece by Ben Carlson about 12 steps to a spiritual education. Klingensmith also read Proverbs 22:6 — train a child in the way they should go and when they are old they will not depart from it.

