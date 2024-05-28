Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Steve Traw’s sermon Sunday was “When three equals one,” from Romans 8:12-17.

Traw explained the Holy Trinity is made up of God the father, the son and the Holy Spirit. The New Testament puts a greater meaning to the individual roles of the trinity and the roles they play.

The beginning of Romans covers the topic of sin. Chapters 3-5, salvation; chapters 6-8 sanctification; 9-11 the sovereignty of God, and the final chapters on Christian service. We are to pursue the things of the spirit not the flesh.

David Compton presented an original song of his. And the Compton family sang another song with David on the piano.

Bible Study is at 3 p.m.Tuesdays on ll Timothy, chapter 3.