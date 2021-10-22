Colony Christian Church

Chase Riebel gave the Communion Meditation, focusing on 2 Corinthians 5:18-20. We need to take God’s message to a broken, divided world, but as you do, make sure that your actions reflect God’s love.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Hitting the Target.” When Paul shared the good news with Felix and his wife, he knew some things about them that helped him direct his words. And just like Paul, the Holy Spirit will give us what we need to share our faith. (Ref: Acts 24:23-25; Luke 12; John 3:18 & 16:8-11; Romans 6:33; 2 Corinthians 6:2; Hebrews 3:15).

Saturday, Oct. 30, is our annual Trunk-or-Treat in downtown Colony. Come join the fun from 5 to 6:30 pm, followed by a free movie night at 7 o’clock at the church. Also, please bring your new/gently used shoes (any style) to donate to the mission project.