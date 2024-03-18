Colony Christian news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message Sunday was “He Set His Face” from Luke 9:51 in a Resurrection Series for the Easter season.

We are the reason Jesus set His face to Jerusalem so that His birth, death and resurrection could give us the opportunity to have victory over sin. In

Bruce Symes gave the communion meditation using the story of Martin Luther’s 95 Theses. Martin Luther believed we are saved by faith in Christ alone. Communion is spiritual nourishment and because we take it in a communal setting it unifies the church and makes all believers in the body of Christ.