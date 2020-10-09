Colony Church

Noah Gordon gave the Communion meditation “Selfie.” As pastor, Gordon had gone to the Philippines years ago and everyone was very friendly. When he returned, however, people seemed to have become more self-absorbed, which he attributed to the invention of social media. When we are more focused on our own desires, we become less grateful to God and less loving to our neighbors (Ref: 2 Timothy 3; Matthew 22:37-39 & 25:31-32).

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Strategies from Paul’s Trials.” Throughout our lives, we journey through the process of discipleship, just as Paul traveled widely, telling others about Christ. We are set apart by our faith in Jesus.

Paul used three strategies to spread the gospel: use your knowledge and skills to share the message of salvation; use your citizenship and rights to speak out; pay attention to your audience, and consider how to persuade everyone from friends and family to one’s enemies (Ref: Acts 21-28; Colossians 1:28-29; Acts 2:5-13, 26:18, 26:23-25).

