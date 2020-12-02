Colony Church

Randy Riebel gave the communion meditation about giving thanks. What were you thankful for this Thanksgiving? To have been born or raised in the USA, having a home, a loving family, a job, being retired, a wonderful church family? Shouldn’t we be most thankful for our Heavenly Father? He is the creator of everything. He gave his life for us, accepts and forgives us. (Ref: Matthew 26:26-28)

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon, “Eagerly Waiting for Christmas.” Philippians 3:20 reminds us that we are citizens of Heaven and we are eagerly waiting for Jesus’ return.

There is a desire inside of each of us, a need to be fulfilled. When Adam and Eve disobeyed God, they brought God’s curse down on all creation. Jesus came down to break that curse. And now we are eagerly waiting for his return, to destroy wickedness in this world. And while we wait, we must be content with God’s timing and his purpose.