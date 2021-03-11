Colony Church

Jake Riebel gave the Communion Meditation this week.

We often think back upon our week with regrets, realizing there are things we shouldn’t have done. If you’re a Christian, taking communion is a practice of remembering Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross, and also that our sins have been forgiven. We need to admit when we’re wrong and stay strong in his Word. Take your mistakes and learn from them.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Working Together,” referencing 3 Nehemiah. Some tasks seem impossible and overwhelming, but when we work together, we can accomplish great things for the kingdom of God. When the walls of Jericho needed rebuilt, they were able to get it done in 52 days. Everyone in the city had a task. God has a job for each of us. We must find our section of “wall” to build for God.