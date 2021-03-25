Colony Church

Larry Wittmer gave our Communion Meditation this week. It seems like God’s will for our lives is a mystery. We must remember to resolve these issues with prayer and patience, and make sure that our will is always in line with God’s. Do what is right, walk humbly and remember Jesus’ sacrifice for us.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Overcoming self-defeat,” referencing 5 Nehemiah.

Three questions: 1. What derails you from accomplishing your goals? 2. How do you sabotage your own progress? 3. Are you your own worst enemy? Pay attention to what you hunger for. Do you hunger for righteousness, or for wealth and power, revenge, praise, lust, gossip, etc? Whatever you hunger for is what motivates you to do something. And many times, the problem isn’t economic, it’s sin. We need to feed on God’s word to remain strong. By taking care of our own spirituality, we strengthen our marriages and our families.