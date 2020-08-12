Colony Church asks: What is wisdom?

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the Communion Meditation this week over 1 Corinthians 11:23-29. This is the story of the last supper.

By taking communion, we are proclaiming that the body and blood of Jesus are enough to get us to glory; that what he did on the cross was enough to save us.

Jesus had all the power to not be on the cross, and yet he chose to endure it … for us!