Colony Church asks: What is wisdom?

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the Communion Meditation this week over 1 Corinthians 11:23-29. This is the story of the last supper.
By taking communion, we are proclaiming that the body and blood of Jesus are enough to get us to glory; that what he did on the cross was enough to save us.
Jesus had all the power to not be on the cross, and yet he chose to endure it … for us!
