Colony Church asks: What is wisdom?

"Wisdom generally comes from experience, and we need someone with that wisdom that we can trust, to be vulnerable to, to open our hearts to."

August 12, 2020 - 9:40 AM

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the Communion Meditation this week over 1 Corinthians 11:23-29. This is the story of the last supper. 

By taking communion, we are proclaiming that the body and blood of Jesus are enough to get us to glory; that what he did on the cross was enough to save us. 

Jesus had all the power to not be on the cross, and yet he chose to endure it … for us!

