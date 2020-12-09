Colony Church celebrates ‘a wonderful world’

Noah Gordon gave the Communion Meditation titled “What a Wonderful World.” Gratitude is defined as a quality of being thankful, to return kindness. It’s not so much a thought as it is an action.

Louis Armstrong said that it’s not the world that is so bad, but what we’re doing to it. God made us a perfect world to live in, and we point our finger at him when something bad happens. We need to show God gratitude for all that he has given us: the good and the bad.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Entrusted & Empowered.” Unless someone tells the world about Jesus, how will they ever believe in him? There are three truths that Paul encourages Timothy with during his struggles: 1. The Holy Spirit lives in us. 2. We have been entrusted with the gift of the Gospel. 3. We have the Holy Spirit and we have the power to live out that call. God has not given us a spirit of fear or timidity, but of power, love and self-discipline. We are called to fan the flames of the spiritual gift that God gave to each of us, and to guard the truth that has been entrusted to us. No matter what danger or struggle we face, we must push the gospel through. And if we believe in the Word of God, we should share it. If we share the gospel of Jesus, it will spread. We need to be the spark that gets it started, and then continue to fan the flames so it spreads around the world. Do not let this gift lay dormant within you. Put away your timidity and be bold (Ref: Romans 10:14; 2 Timothy 1:3-14; Acts 1:8 & 4:13)