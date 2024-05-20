 | Mon, May 20, 2024
Colony church news

Pastor Riebel's message focuses on disciples "bearing fruit" and being connected.

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message Sunday was from John 15:1-8 titled “True Disciples are Connected.” In his sermon, he noted that “if disciples don’t bear fruit, they will be cut off from the vine. Pruning yields more fruit and the word of God will produce the fruits of love, joy, peace, and patience” as described in Galatians 5: 22-23.

Howard Reiter’s communion meditation “Learning to Rest” was from Matthew 11:25-30.

Petra and Isla Billings joined Elka Billings in worship singing “Come as You Are,” A Thousand Hallelujahs,” and “The Goodness of God.”

Owen Bahnsen, Hayden Hermreck, Trinity Gordon, Rylee Mattheis and Ashley Riebel were recognized as graduates.

