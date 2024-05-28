Colony Church news

Lynette Prasko and Ila Klaus sang an Irish poem, “Be Thou My Vision,” accompanied by Ben and Ethan Prasko and Mike and Elka Billings at Sunday’s service.

Brant McGhee’s communion meditation explained that memorials are what help God’s people from forgetting Him. Communion is the ultimate memorial in which Jesus tells us in Luke 22:19 to do in remembrance of Him.

Guest speaker Ben Prasko talked about the traditions and history of Bible translations including the Septuagint, the Latin Vulgate,

Wycliffe, Tyndale, King James and many more recent translations. The New International Version is the best selling translation. The first Bible to use a numbering system for verses was the Geneva Bible, and Scoffield became a popular study Bible.

Next Sunday’s service will include a breakfast followed by the regular service at 10:45 a.m.