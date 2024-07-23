Colony church news

Three youths and three adults recently attended PEAK, Persuing the Eternal Approval of the King, which Pastor Chase Riebel used as the basis of his sermon on Sunday.

Lessons learned included a goal of seeking the Kingdom of God first rather than the approval of men.

For the communion meditation, Darren McGhee talked about marriage. A man provides for and protects his wife just as Jesus provides for and protects His church.

Erika Billings focused on the Gospel of Matthew in her series on How to Read the Bible. The meaning of Gospel or Good News was discussed as well as what Jesus meant by “The Kingdom of Heaven has arrived.”

Lynette Prasko was lead vocalist for worship accompanied by Mike, Elka and Isla Billings. Ben and Ethan Prasko were on keyboard and percussion.