 | Fri, Apr 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Colony Church news

Communion meditation celebrates the Easter season

Community

April 8, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Bruce Symes gave the Communion meditation over celebrating the Easter season. 

Usually when you celebrate, there is a crowd of people, food and drink, and a reason to celebrate, Symes said. Think New Year’s Eve, birthdays, holidays, etc. 

We generally look to the past when we celebrate, a person’s birthday, Veteran’s Day, changing old habits, he continued. We can consider taking the Lord’s Supper a celebration. We are usually with a group of people, and we have the greatest reason to celebrate, eternal life, he said. 

Related
July 16, 2021
October 29, 2019
August 5, 2019
July 23, 2019
Most Popular