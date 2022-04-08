Colony Church news

Bruce Symes gave the Communion meditation over celebrating the Easter season.

Usually when you celebrate, there is a crowd of people, food and drink, and a reason to celebrate, Symes said. Think New Year’s Eve, birthdays, holidays, etc.

We generally look to the past when we celebrate, a person’s birthday, Veteran’s Day, changing old habits, he continued. We can consider taking the Lord’s Supper a celebration. We are usually with a group of people, and we have the greatest reason to celebrate, eternal life, he said.