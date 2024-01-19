Colony Church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message “Nathanael’s Conversion” was from John 1:43-51. When Nathanael questioned whether Jesus could really be as good as people were saying, Peter simply said come and see.

Brant McGhee read from Matt 26:26-29 for communion meditation. McGhee cautioned not to let communion become so routine that it loses its meaningfulness. There is nothing boring or tiresome in thoughtfully thanking Jesus for His sacrifice.

Danny Mattheis announced that Trevor Kennington left for New Mexico, where he will spend a few months before serving in Kuwait.