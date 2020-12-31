Colony Church reflects upon the ritual of Communion

Jake Riebel gave the Communion Meditation over the act of Communion itself. We are to take the juice/wine (Jesus’ blood), and the bread (Jesus’ body), when we are together with other believers. We are also called to proclaim the good news about Jesus, and to shout it out to all the world. Go about your week joyfully praising God in anticipation for sharing the Lord’s Supper in heaven one day. (Ref: Matthew 26:26-29, 1 Corinthians 11:23-29).

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Remember, But Don’t Look Back.” 2020 has been a year filled with fear, chaos, corruption and confusion, a pandemic, racial tension, rioting and division. That’s a whole lot to deal with, but the Bible tells us to “Walk by Faith, not by Sight.” We must keep our focus on Jesus to keep our heads about the waves in 2021.

God sent angels into Sodom and Gomorrah to rescue Lot and his family. His wife ended up turning back to look and was turned into a pillar of salt. There are four lessons we can learn from Lot and his wife: 1. Remember your identity. 2. Sound the warning. 3. Don't hesitate to flee. 4. Don't look back. Lot went from being a shepherd to a city official. He integrated himself into Sodom society. He turned a blind eye to the sins of the city. When we see sin, we need to warn others about it, so they can turn from their ways. And we must not hesitate to flee from immorality ourselves. Lot knew God's righteous standards, and when he tried to warn his future sons-in-law to leave the city, they refused. Obedience is crucial. We must not look back at our sin with longing. Let's look forward to what God has in store for us in 2021, and plan for his will to be done. (Ref: Genesis 19:10-26; 1 Peter 2:9-12; Hebrews 11:8-9 & 13-15; Luke 9:57-62 & 17:28-37; 2 Peter 2:6-8; 2 Timothy 2:22 & 3:1-5; 2 Corinthians 5:17-20).