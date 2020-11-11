Corn marketing workshop is Dec. 8

K-State Research and Extension presents “Winning-The-Game” Corn Marketing Workshop scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Neosho County Fairground Community Building in Erie, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This workshop will focus on developing pre-harvest marketing strategies for the 2021 corn crop. The emphasis will be on using cost of production and seasonal price trend tendencies to develop seasonally flexible 2021 corn marketing plans. A variety of marketing tools will be used in the workshop including forward, basis and hedge-to-arrive contracts, short futures hedges, and put/call options.

Instructors for the workshop are Mark Nelson, director of commodities for Kansas Farm Bureau, and Daniel O’Brien, Extension Agricultural Economist, Kansas State University.