Corn marketing workshop is Dec. 8

K-State Research and Extension presents “Winning-The-Game” Corn Marketing Workshop scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Neosho County Fairground Community Building in Erie, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This workshop will focus on developing pre-harvest marketing strategies for the 2021 corn crop. The emphasis will be on using cost of production and seasonal price trend tendencies to develop seasonally flexible 2021 corn marketing plans. A variety of marketing tools will be used in the workshop including forward, basis and hedge-to-arrive contracts, short futures hedges, and put/call options.
Instructors for the workshop are Mark Nelson, director of commodities for Kansas Farm Bureau, and Daniel O’Brien, Extension Agricultural Economist, Kansas State University.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives