Couple ponders confidential conversations

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: The other day, my girlfriend and I were at dinner with some friends of ours, a couple. I was deeply shocked when our friends asked me for an update on a major career decision I’m in the middle of making. I had not told them anything about it, though my girlfriend and I have talked about it daily for weeks.

I gave them a non-answer and laughed it off, but it has led to some serious relationship tension. My girlfriend does not see why it was a big deal that she mentioned my job situation to her friend — the wife in the other couple. She didn’t realize it was supposed to be private. I, meanwhile, think things discussed between us are assumed to be private unless we agree otherwise.