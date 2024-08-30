Court news

IOLA MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Patti Boyd

Convicted as follows with fines assessed:

Mary A. Craddock, Iola, possession/use of drug paraphernalia/human body, possession of marijuana and THC, $555

Max Grundy, Iola, keeping of domesticated fowl, $150

Michael Edward McKinsey, Iola, theft of property/services, $525

Elizabeth Claire Neeley, Humboldt, maximum speed limits 40/25, $185

Twyla L. Norman, Iola, failure to stop at accident with injury/damage greater than $1,000, $195

Wesley Lee Sinclair, Iola, maximum speed limits 50/35, $185

Randall Eugene Smith, Iola, disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting, $195

Amanda Lynn Vanzant, Chanute, parking disabled and other vehicles-no law key, $195