Court news

IOLA MUNICIPAL COURT
Judge Patti Boyd
Convicted as follows with fines assessed:
Mary A. Craddock, Iola, possession/use of drug paraphernalia/human body, possession of marijuana and THC, $555
Max Grundy, Iola, keeping of domesticated fowl, $150
Michael Edward McKinsey, Iola, theft of property/services, $525
Elizabeth Claire Neeley, Humboldt, maximum speed limits 40/25, $185
Twyla L. Norman, Iola, failure to stop at accident with injury/damage greater than $1,000, $195
Wesley Lee Sinclair, Iola, maximum speed limits 50/35, $185
Randall Eugene Smith, Iola, disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting, $195
Amanda Lynn Vanzant, Chanute, parking disabled and other vehicles-no law key, $195