Cress family gathers in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — The Annual Cress Reunion was held July 15 at the Humboldt United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall hosted by Chris and Carol (Cress) Bauer.

Fifty family and friends dined at noon on pulled pork sandwiches, salads and chips. Dessert was a decorated cake marking the 140th year of the William Henry and Esther (McCool) Cress family moving to Council Grove from West Milton, Ohio.

After lunch, Brenda (Allen) Hicks presented a PowerPoint program on the known history of the Cress family, from Jacob Cress’s arrival in America in 1752 by ship from Germany at Philadelphia, to the Johnnie Ahiga Cress family arriving in Humboldt in 1920.