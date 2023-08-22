Dad fears daughter’s tight clothes attract disrespect

Hi Carolyn: This past Friday, I happened to be home as my daughter, 17, was leaving for an evening event, and my daughter and friends were all dressed in very revealing and tight dresses.

I contained myself and raised this with only my wife, who said this is the fashion of the moment.

I am worried these revealing dresses will only contribute to the objectification of my daughter. The fact I was raised in a more conservative country — my wife was raised in the United States — might play a role. Nevertheless, it is hard for me to accept the potential treatment my daughter might get from others.