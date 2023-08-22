 | Tue, Aug 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Dad fears daughter’s tight clothes attract disrespect

Dad worries society will objectify and sexualize teen because of her clothes. Carolyn Hax wonders why the problem is the teen's choice in clothing and not the chauvinists.

By

Community

August 22, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Hi Carolyn: This past Friday, I happened to be home as my daughter, 17, was leaving for an evening event, and my daughter and friends were all dressed in very revealing and tight dresses.

I contained myself and raised this with only my wife, who said this is the fashion of the moment.

I am worried these revealing dresses will only contribute to the objectification of my daughter. The fact I was raised in a more conservative country — my wife was raised in the United States — might play a role. Nevertheless, it is hard for me to accept the potential treatment my daughter might get from others.

Related
February 18, 2022
June 18, 2020
March 31, 2020
February 26, 2020
Most Popular