Dating after breast cancer surgery

Dear Carolyn: How do men feel about dating a woman who has had breast cancer? I have three scars and it’s been very hard for me to get back out there to start dating again. I’d love to hear from the male readers about this.

— OMG Not the “C” Word

Carolyn Hax Courtesy photo

OMG Not the “C” Word: I’ll ask. I expect the “I don’t care” response rate will be 90 percent or higher.