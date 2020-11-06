Menu Search Log in

Dating after breast cancer surgery

November 6, 2020 - 2:15 PM

Dear Carolyn: How do men feel about dating a woman who has had breast cancer? I have three scars and it’s been very hard for me to get back out there to start dating again. I’d love to hear from the male readers about this.

— OMG Not the “C” Word

OMG Not the “C” Word: I’ll ask. I expect the “I don’t care” response rate will be 90 percent or higher. 

