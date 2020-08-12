Daughter feels rejected by friend’s parents

Dear Carolyn: I heard my teenage daughter this evening tell her friend she thinks another friend’s parents just do not like her. It broke my heart.

She thinks it is because the parents are very strict.

Both parents I believe work at highly stressful federal jobs. They would allow their daughter to hang out with only one other mutual friend, which originally hurt my daughter’s feelings. I heard things such as, “The parents are letting only one other friend to go running with her, not me,” and she was so sad.