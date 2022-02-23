Does daughter’s support end at ‘I do?’

Dear Carolyn: My 19-year-old college freshman wants to marry her boyfriend. My husband and I pay her tuition, room and board for college.

I don’t think parents should be supporting married children. I proposed continuing to pay her tuition but she and her husband support themselves for room and board. My husband thinks that’s “changing the deal” we have with our daughter and wants to pay the same amount we have been paying. What do you think? — Anonymous

Anonymous: Define “should.”